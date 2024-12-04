South Korean President Yoon’s martial law declaration raises questions over his political future

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning martial law declaration lasted just hours, but experts say it raised serious questions about his ability to govern for the remaining 2 1/2 years of his term. The opposition-controlled parliament overturned the edict, and his rivals on Wednesday took steps to impeach him. Yoon’s move baffled many experts. One analyst called his action “political suicide.” Yoon’s political fate may depend on whether a large number of people in coming days take to the streets to push for his ouster. Yoon hasn’t commented on the impeachment bid. But the political instability he unleashed could make it more difficult for his government to nurse a decaying economy.

