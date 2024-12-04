Police in Georgia arrest an opposition leader as mass protests continue

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgian police have raided the offices of an opposition party and arrested its leader in an apparent attempt to squelch a wave of mass protests over the decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union. During the past six nights, riot police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, who threw fireworks at police officers and built barricades. More than 300 protesters have been detained and over 100 people injured. The Coalition for Change opposition party said that police raided its offices and detained its leader, Nika Gvaramia. Georgian media reported that police also raided the offices of other opposition groups.

