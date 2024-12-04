McBride’s 28 lead Oral Roberts over Northern Arizona 83-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride’s 28 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Northern Arizona 83-76 on Wednesday night.

McBride shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Golden Eagles (3-6). Sam Alajiki scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Jalen Miller shot 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Lumberjacks (6-3) were led by Trenton McLaughlin, who recorded 24 points and six rebounds. Carson Towt added 17 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Northern Arizona. Jayden Jackson also had 17 points.

