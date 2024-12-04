Legendary Medellin cartel drug lord released from US prison after serving 25 years

MIAMI (AP) — One of Colombia’s legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a federal prison in the U.S. and is expected to be deported back home. Records from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons show that Fabio Ochoa-Vasquez was released Tuesday after completing 25 years of a 30-year prison sentence. U.S. authorities said the 67-year-old Ochoa and his older brothers amassed a fortune when cocaine started flooding the U.S. in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was arrested in Colombia and extradited to the U.S. in 2001 in response to an indictment in Miami.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.