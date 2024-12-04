Larry Day follows Rob Cerfolio from Cleveland to St. Louis, becomes director of player development

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Larry Day was hired by the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday as director of player development, Matt Pierpont as director of pitching and Carl Kochan as director of performance, moves that followed two seasons of failing to reach the playoffs.

Day, who turns 40 on March 22, spent 10 seasons with Cleveland, the last two as assistant field coordinator. A minor league player in the New York Yankees system in 2007 and ’08, he was first base coach at Vanderbilt from 2008-2013, became recruiting coordinator at Ohio University in 2014, then joined Cleveland.

He was hitting coach at Lake County in 2015 and Lynchburg in 2016 along with the Arizona Fall League’s Mesa Solar Sox, then managed Lake County in 2017 and in the Arizona Complex League in 2018 and ‘19. He became Cleveland’s player programs coordinator from 2020-22.

Rob Cerfolio was hired as the Cardinals’ assistant general manager of player development and performance on Oct. 22 after 10 seasons with Cleveland, the last three as director of player development.

Pierpont, 33, will supervise the Cardinals’ minor league pitching program. A minor league pitcher for the Colorado Rockies from 2013-19, Pierpont spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Mariners, where he was an organization coach in 2021, pitching coach at Everett in 2022, assistant pitching coordinator in 2023 and pitching coordinator in 2024.

Kochan spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he had been minor league performance coordinator, and previously was the San Francisco Giants’ major league strength and conditioning coach.

St. Louis announced on Sept. 30 that Chaim Bloom will replace president of baseball operations John Mozeliak after the 2025 season. Mozeliak replaced Walt Jocketty in October 2007 as general manager in St. Louis. He became president of baseball operations in 2017.

