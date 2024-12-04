Japan’s famous sake joins UNESCO’s cultural heritage list, a boost to brewers and enthusiasts

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — Sake is perhaps even more Japanese than the world-famous sushi. It’s brewed in centuries-old mountaintop warehouses, savored in the country’s pub-like izakayas, poured during weddings and served slightly chilled for special toasts. The smooth rice wine plays a crucial role in Japan’s culinary traditions. On Wednesday, UNESCO, the United Nations heritage agency, enshrined Japanese sake as part of the “intangible cultural heritage of humanity,” alongside Brazilian white cheese, Caribbean cassava bread and Palestinian olive oil soap, among other cultural products around the world. A Japanese delegation welcomed the announcement, delivered on Wednesday in Asuncion, Paraguay.

