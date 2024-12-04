Japanese court convicts Australian who says she was tricked into smuggling drugs

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — A Japanese court on sentenced an Australian woman who says she was tricked amphetamines into the country to six years in prison, despite accepting her testimony that she was the victim of an online romance scam. The Chiba District Court said it found Donna Nelson from Perth, Australia, guilty of violating the stimulants control and customs laws on Wednesday. It ordered her to pay a fine of 1 million yen in addition to serving a prison term. Nelson was arrested at Japan’s Narita International Airport just outside Tokyo on Jan. 3, 2023 when customs officials found about 2 kilograms of phenylaminopropane, a stimulant, hidden under a false bottom in a suitcase she was carrying.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.