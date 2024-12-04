DC lawsuit says Amazon secretly stopped fast deliveries to 2 predominantly Black zip codes

The District of Columbia is alleging in a lawsuit that Amazon secretly stopped providing its fastest delivery service to residents who live in two predominantly Black neighborhoods in the city. The district says the online retailer nevertheless still charged residents millions of dollars for a service that provides speedy deliveries. The complaint was filed in District of Columbia Superior Court and revolves around Amazon’s Prime membership service. The lawsuit alleges the Seattle-based company in mid-2022 imposed what it called a delivery “exclusion” on two zip codes in the district. However, the lawsuit says Amazon never told residents about the change, which resulted in delivery delays.

