Activists file second impeachment complaint against embattled Philippine Vice President Duterte
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A group led by left-wing activists has filed a second impeachment complaint against the Philippine vice president over her alleged misuse of government funds and demanded that she be permanently barred from holding public office. The impeachment complaint filed by 74 activists, including human rights, labor and student leaders, before the House of Representatives on Wednesday reflects the extent of the political hostilities that Vice President Sara Duterte faces. Duterte is the daughter of also-controversial former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose deadly anti-drug crackdown is being investigated by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.