Winfrey announces new book club pick and launches ‘The Oprah Podcast’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has a new book club pick and a new platform to talk books and other topics of the day. On Tuesday, Winfrey launched “The Oprah Podcast,” a weekly series airing on her YouTube channel, that will feature book club authors and guests ranging from “global newsmakers” to “cultural changemakers.” Winfrey began “The Oprah Podcast” with Irish author Claire Keegan, whose prize-winning historical novel “Small Things Like These” is her latest book club selection. “Small Things Like These,” published in 2021, was adapted into a film starring Cillian Murphy that came out this fall.

