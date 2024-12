WASHINGTON (AP) — Associated Press photographers captured voters with raw emotions of joy, excitement, contemplation or sorrow. Billionaire Elon Musk jumping, arms raised above his head, as Donald Trump stands at a lectern. Harris and Biden sharing a moment on stage after he passed the torch at the DNC. And Trump raising a fist defiantly toward the sky, blood streaked across his face.

