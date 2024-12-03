Philippines says China’s coast guard blasts water cannon and sideswipes patrol vessel

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Chinese coast guard vessels, backed by navy ships, have fired powerful water cannons and blocked and sideswiped a Philippine patrol vessel in renewed aggression in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. Three Philippine coast guard and bureau of fisheries vessels were on routine patrol to protect Filipino fishermen at the Scarborough Shoal when several Chinese coast guard and navy ships approached and staged “aggressive actions” after dawn Wednesday, the Philippine coast guard said. Chinese officials did not immediately comment. In the past, they cited China’s sovereignty in the contested region and their determination to defend what they say is their territory.

