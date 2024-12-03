Marciulionis, Saxen lead Saint Mary’s (CA) to 82-74 OT win over UTSA

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis scored 23 points and Mitchell Saxen added five points in the overtime as Saint Mary’s (CA) beat UTSA 82-74 on Tuesday.

Marciulionis also contributed eight assists and three steals for the Gaels (8-1). Saxen scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line and added 13 rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. Paulius Murauskas shot 2 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Roadrunners (3-4) were led in scoring by Amir “Primo” Spears, who finished with 24 points. Marcus Millender added 21 points and three steals for UTSA. Jaquan Scott also recorded nine points and 14 rebounds.

Saint Mary’s (CA) raced out to a 30-7 lead in the first half thanks to a 20-2 scoring run. Marciulionis scored 11 points in the first half, which finished 39-25 in favor of Saint Mary’s (CA). Saint Mary’s (CA) turned a nine-point second-half lead into an 18-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 55-37 lead with 13:40 left in the half. Marciulionis scored eight second-half points in the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.