Jury deliberations begin in veteran Daniel Penny’s trial over using chokehold on Jordan Neely

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have started deliberating in the trial of a military veteran charged with using a fatal chokehold to subdue a man whose behavior was alarming passengers on a New York subway train. The anonymous Manhattan jury began its private discussions Tuesday in the trial surrounding Jordan Neely’s death last year. The defendant, Daniel Penny, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. Prosecutors say the Marine veteran used far too much force for too long when he gripped Neely by the neck for about six minutes. The 26-year-old Penny has said he was protecting fellow subway riders. He has said he intended only to restrain Neely and hold him for police, not to hurt him.

