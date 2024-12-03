Grant-Foster scores 23 as Grand Canyon downs Hawaii 78-72

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 23 points as Grand Canyon beat Hawaii 78-72 on Tuesday night.

Grant-Foster added six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Antelopes (5-2). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Collin Moore shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

Gytis Nemeiksa led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (5-2) with 24 points. Hawaii also got 17 points from Marcus Greene. Kody Williams also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.