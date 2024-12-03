Dodgers’ deferred payment obligations top $1 billion to 7 players with Snell and Edman contracts

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Contracts for Blake Snell and Tommy Edman increased the Los Angeles Dodgers’ obligations for deferred payments to more than $1 billion owed to seven players from 2028-46.

Snell’s $182 million contract, announced Saturday, includes $66 million in deferred money payable to the pitcher through July 1, 2046, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press.

Edman’s $74 million, five-year deal, announced Friday, includes $25 million payable to the infielder and outfielder through July 1, 2044.

Los Angeles now owes deferred payments of $1,006,500,000 to seven players from 2028-46.

Snell gets a $52 million signing bonus payable on Jan. 25 and yearly salaries of $26 million, of which $13.2 annually will be deferred. The deferred money is payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2035-46.

Los Angeles has a $10 million conditional club option for 2023 that could be exercised if Snell has a qualifying injury as specified in the contract and he spends 90 or more consecutive days on the injured list due to the qualifying injury and he has not been traded.

If Snell is traded, he would receive a $5 million assignment bonus, payable by the acquiring ream.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Edman receives a $17 million signing bonus payable on Dec. 10, a $5 million salary next year and $12.25 million in each of the final four seasons, of which $6.25 million annually will be deferred. The Dodgers have a $13 million option for 2030 with a $3 million buyout.

Edman’s deferred money for each year will be paid in three installments, with each payment due on July 1:

— for 2026, $2.5 million each in 2035 and 2036, and $1.25 million in 2037.

— for 2027, $1.25 million in 2037, and $2.5 million each in 2038 and 2039.

— for 2028, $2.5 million each in 2040 and 2041, and $1.25 million in 2042.

— for 2029, $1.25 million in 2042 and $2.5 million each in 2043 and 2044.

Snell and Edman each will make a 1% charitable contribution from his salary.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is due $680 million from 2034-43 as part of a record $700 million, 10-year contract through 2033.

Infielder/outfielder Mookie Betts is owed $115 million in salaries from 2033-44 and the final $5 million of his signing bonus payable from 2033-35, all part of a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032.

First baseman Freddie Freeman is owed $57 million from 2028-40 in a $162 million, six-year contract through 2027.

Catcher Will Smith is due $50 million payable from 2034-43 as part of a $140 million, 10-year contract through 2033.

Outfielder Teoscar Hernández will get $8.5 million from 2030-39 as part of a $23.5 million, one-year deal for 2024.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB