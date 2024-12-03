Chicago house party shooting kills 3 men and wounds five other people, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say eight people were shot at a house party, three of them fatally. Others fled as gunfire erupted. Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein says officers responded Monday afternoon to the “social gathering” at a home in the city’s southwest Chicago Lawn neighborhood. He says four men and four women between the ages of 20 and 35 were shot. Police say a 26-year-old man and two other men were pronounced dead. A 27-year-old woman was in critical condition, a 24-year-old woman was in serious condition and three other shooting victims were in good condition.

