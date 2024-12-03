An ex-officer who died in an apparent suicide before his abuse trial was not supposed to have a gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police detective who died in an apparent suicide as he was about to stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting and terrorizing vulnerable women for decades wasn’t supposed to have a gun under house arrest. Police found Roger Golubski dead on his back porch Monday, just as jury selection was to begin in his federal trial. A judge’s order allowing Golubski to be under house arrest said he could not possess a firearm or other weapon. Golubski’s death has raised questions about why the 71-year-old wasn’t taken into custody after he was indicted and how he obtained a gun at his home outside Kansas City, Kansas.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.