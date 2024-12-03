A list of mispronounced words provides a retrospective of 2024, from Kamala to Chappell

DALLAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and breakout pop star Chappell Roan were among the most talked-about people this year. Their names were also among the most mispronounced. On Wednesday, the language-learning company Babbel and closed-captioning company The Captioning Group released a list of the words news anchors, politicians and other public figures struggled with more than any others in 2024. The list also provides a retrospective of the year’s most discussed topics and people, from politics to pop culture, including when the vice president’s great-nieces took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention to tell us her name is COM-a-la.

