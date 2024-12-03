5 Australians serving life sentences for drugs in Indonesia could soon return home

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The remaining five Australians from the Bali Nine group who are serving life sentences for drug smuggling in Indonesia could be repatriated home this month as Indonesia and Australia put finishing touches on a draft proposal for their transfer. The Indonesian government is awaiting Australia’s response to key points related to the transfer arrangements. They include provisions requiring Australia to acknowledge Indonesia’s sovereignty, respect the rulings of Indonesian courts and ensure that the five maintain their prisoner status after returning home. Two convicted ringleaders of the Bali Nine were executed by a firing squad in 2015.

