Unions score a major win in Wisconsin with a court ruling restoring collective bargaining rights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public worker and teachers unions have scored a major legal victory with a ruling that restores collective bargaining rights they lost under a 2011 state law. That law effectively ended the ability of most public employees to bargain for wage increases and other issues and forced them to pay more for health insurance and retirement benefits. Republicans vowed Monday to immediately file an appeal, which will likely go to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. And although the state Supreme Court is controlled 4-3 by liberal justices, an election in April will determine majority control for at least the next year.

