They fled war in Sudan. But they haven’t been able to flee the hunger

ADRE, Chad (AP) — The war in Sudan has created vast hunger, including famine. Food in the markets is sparse, prices have spiked and aid groups say they struggle to reach the most vulnerable as warring parties limit access. The hundreds of thousands of people who have fled into Chad are still finding it difficult to feed themselves and their children. Aid workers say funding is not enough. In one refugee camp, a woman who fled Sudan while cradling her newborn daughter now watches her in a hospital bed with a feeding tube. She is badly malnourished after her mother was so hungry she could barely breastfeed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.