The Princess of Wales will help kick off a Qatari state visit to the UK

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales will help kick off the emir of Qatar’s trip to Britain as the U.K. government enlists one of the most popular royals to ensure the success of a state visit by the leader of a key ally, even as the princess recovers from cancer treatment. The event Tuesday is just one of a handful of appearances that Prince William’s wife, better known as Kate, has made since she was diagnosed with cancer in March, underscoring the importance of the gas-rich gulf state that invests billions in Britain and has played a central role in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

