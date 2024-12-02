Police say a Hawaii woman who disappeared went to Mexico and is not considered missing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who went missing after landing in Los Angeles was seen crossing into Mexico alone with her luggage and is not considered missing, Los Angeles Police Department Chief of Police Jim McDonnell said during a news conference Monday.

At about noon on Nov. 12, Hannah Kobayashi walked into the tunnel that leads to Mexico, officials said, adding that there is no evidence she’s being trafficked or a victim of foul play. Police say the case is now classified as a “voluntary missing person.”

“We’ve basically done everything we can do at this point. She’s left the country and in another nation now,” said McDonnell.

Kobayashi went missing after the budding photographer from Maui didn’t make a connecting flight to New York on Nov. 8 to travel for a new job and to visit relatives.

Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, who had been in the search party along with volunteers, was found dead Sunday in a parking lot near LA International Airport by apparent suicide, police and her family said.