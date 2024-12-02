North Carolina Republicans close in on enacting bill that weakens incoming Democratic governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislative Republicans are closing in on enacting a measure that would erode powers of the incoming governor and other statewide Democratic officials who got elected last month. The GOP-dominated state Senate voted successfully on Monday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill. The bill would in part weaken Gov.-elect Josh Stein. It would transfer the governor’s authority to make State Board of Elections appointments to the next state auditor — a Republican. The bill now returns to the House, where another successful override vote next week would make it law. Litigation is possible, however.

