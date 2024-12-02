Namibia’s female VP leads in presidential election marred by problems and opposition complaints

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Namibia’s ruling party presidential candidate leads in early results of an election characterized by technical problems which caused voting to be extended for three days. Opposition parties have rejected the results and claim the extension was illegal. The controversy undermines the vote in a southern African country that has a largely smooth history of elections. Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the ruling SWAPO party is a strong contender to become Namibia’s first female leader. The problems in last Wednesday’s election, which included a shortage of ballot papers and other issues, led election authorities to allow some polling stations to stay open until Saturday.

