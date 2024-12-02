Empty survival suits found but no signs of life after fishing boat overturns in Alaska storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Empty survival suits have been found in the icy waters of southeast Alaska, but there’s no sign of the five crew members of the fishing boat that likely capsized early Sunday morning. Searchers also found the Wind Walker’s GPS beacon, along with two strobe lights, which narrowed the search area. A Coast Guard cutter is using underwater sonar to look for the Wind Walker, but no signs of the 50-foot fishing vessel have been found, not even wreckage. The empty survival suits were found about 10 miles away, four in a bay and three on the bay’s shore. No other signs of life were located by a helicopter crew.

