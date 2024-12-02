Crime prevention program shows dramatic drops in homicides, shootings in some parts of Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A program that provides federal funds to groups in Detroit working to cut down the numbers of homicides and shootings is showing reductions of 83%, 73% and 61% in some of the city’s most violent areas. The city says the numbers come as Detroit is on pace to continue setting historic lows in those crimes. Metrics for the ShotStoppers program were released Monday by Mayor Mike Duggan. They measure homicides and shootings in the current quarter compared to the same quarter in the two prior years. The program kicked off in 2023 and currently is funded by $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

