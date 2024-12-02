Apache Tribe gifts AZ capitol a Christmas tree

PHOENIX (KECY, KYMA) - The San Carlos Apache Tribe has brought the holiday spirit to the Arizona State Capitol by donating a towering 40-foot Ponderosa pine, harvested from the tribe's Point of Pines area.

Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler shared the significance of the tree, saying it symbolizes harmony with nature and honors the rich cultural heritage of the Apache people. The tree, which now stands as the Capitol Christmas Tree, was trimmed to 20 feet to fit the rotunda and has been decorated for public viewing.

Governor Katie Hobbs expressed her gratitude for the gift, calling it a celebration of Arizona’s vibrant cultures.

The public is invited to visit the Capitol and enjoy the festive display, which serves as a tribute to the state’s diverse communities.