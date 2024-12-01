Supreme Court to hear arguments on flavored vape regulations imposed after youth vaping spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear a vaping case on Monday, weighing federal regulators’ decisions blocking sweet vaping products after e-cigarette use spiked among kids. The high court is taking up an appeal from the Food and Drug Administration, which has denied more than a million applications to sell candy- or fruit-flavored products that appeal to kids. It’s part of a crackdown that anti-tobacco advocates say helped drive down youth vaping to a decade low after a peak in 2019. But vaping companies argue the agency wrongly disregarded arguments that their products would help adults quit smoking. The case comes shortly before the second Trump administration could change the FDA’s approach.

