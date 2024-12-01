Coast Guard is searching for 5 people after a boat capsized in seas off Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard saiys it’s searching for five people after a fishing boat reportedly capsized in cold seas off Point Couverden, southwest of the Alaska capital city of Juneau. The Coast Guard announced the search Sunday morning. Responders could face tough conditions because part of the region in the Gulf of Alaska is under a winter storm warning. The Coast Guard did not provide more information and did not immediately respond to calls and emails. But it has said it will provide information as it becomes available.

