Trump says he’ll nominate Kash Patel as FBI director to remake the agency. Here’s what happens next

President-elect Donald Trump’s stunning announcement that he will nominate Kash Patel as FBI director sets the stage for a fresh round of turbulence at a law enforcement agency tasked with protecting the homeland and investigating federal crimes. Patel, a steadfast Trump ally with plans to shake up the institution he’s been tapped to lead, is a study in contrasts from the current tight-lipped director who preaches a “keep calm and tackle hard” mantra. The announcement means that current FBI Director Christopher Wray can either resign from the job, consistent with Trump’s apparent wishes, or wait to be fired once Trump takes office in January. Meanwhile, Patel is likely to face deep skepticism during his confirmation hearings even in a Republican-led Senate.

