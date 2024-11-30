Greek city of Thessaloniki gets new metro system with driverless trains after years of delays

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The metro system in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki has opened featuring driverless trains. Tens of thousands of people Saturday braved blustery, rainy weather to wait outside the stations to try them out. The single 13-station subway line was jammed with passengers eager to get a taste of the city’s new transport system. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, flanked by President Katerina Sadkellaropoulou and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras, pressed a blue button to begin the operation of a system that was a long time coming. Mitsotakis said the first appropriations for exploratory digging were part of the 1976 budget.

