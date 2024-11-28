Skip to Content
News

Venezuela targets opposition with bill that codifies economic sanctions as crimes against humanity

By
Published 1:01 PM

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan lawmakers have approved a bill that codifies economic sanctions, like those imposed by the United States, as a crime against humanity and allows the prosecution of anyone who expresses support for the measures. Thursday’s move follows the White House’s decision to impose sanctions on dozens of individuals it accused of undermining Venezuela’s July presidential election. The bill approved by Venezuela’s unicameral National Assembly bans supporters of economic sanctions from running for office and allows authorities to prosecute them in absentia and seize their property.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content