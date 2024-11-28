New Mexico appeals court upholds rule aimed at curbing ozone pollution

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Court of Appeals has upheld state regulations aimed at cracking down on emissions from the oil and natural gas industry. The case centered on a rule adopted in 2022 that called for curbing the pollutants that react with heat and sunlight to create ground-level ozone. The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico argued that the rule disproportionately affected independent operators in what is one of the nation’s top producing states. The group is considering its legal options. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration says regulations to curb emissions from the industry were properly developed and supported with evidence.

