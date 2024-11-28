Landslides bury 40 homes in six villages in eastern Uganda, killing at least 13 people

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 13 people have died in eastern Uganda after landslides buried 40 homes in six villages. The Uganda Red Cross Society said Thursday that 13 bodies have been recovered and the rescue effort is continuing. Local media have reported that authorities expect the death toll might rise to 30. The landslides happened after heavy rains in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where landslides are common. The prime minister’s office issued a disaster alert on Wednesday stating that heavy rains across the country had cut off major roads.

