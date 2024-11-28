Florida authorities recover 37 gold coins that were stolen from a nearly 310-year-old shipwreck

Authorities have recovered 37 gold coins that were stolen by salvagers from a nearly 310-year-old shipwreck off of Florida’s coast. The state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the recovery on Tuesday. The coins have an estimated combined value of more than $1 million. They were salvaged from the 1715 Fleet. The fleet is a collection of Spanish treasure-laden ships that sank during a hurricane off of Florida’s central coast. Authorities say the recovery is a milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of such historical artifacts.

