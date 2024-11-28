Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s antitrust watchdog is suing Google over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the tech giant’s online advertising business and wants the company to sell off two of its services and pay a penalty. The Competition Bureau says that such action is necessary because an investigation it conducted into Google found that the company “unlawfully” tied together its ad tech tools to maintain its market dominance. The matter is headed for the Competition Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body that hears cases brought forward by the competition commissioner about non-compliance with the Competition Act. The bureau is asking the tribunal to order Google to sell its publisher ad server, DoubleClick for Publishers, and its ad exchange, AdX.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.