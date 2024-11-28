Algeria facing growing calls to release French-Algerian author Boualem Sansal

Politicians, writers and activists have condemned the arrest of French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal. The 75-year-old author has not been heard from by friends, family or his French publisher since leaving Paris for Algiers earlier this month. Algeria’s state news service confirmed his arrest last week. Sansal is among a long list of political prisoners in the military-dominated North African country. The European Parliament and French foreign minister have denounced Sansal’s arrest.

