Thunder star Jalen Williams exits game against Warriors grabbing his eye

Published 9:33 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams went down grabbing at his eye against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night after Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half.

Williams stayed on the floor for a couple of minutes before he limped and got helped to the locker room.

In 16 minutes of action, Williams had 13 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a pair of steals, helping the Thunder to a 62-50 lead at intermission.

Williams is second on the Thunder averaging 22.1 points per game and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press

