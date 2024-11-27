McLaughlin’s 3-pointers lifts Northern Arizona over Houston Christian 74-71

HOUSTON (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 20 points including a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in Northern Arizona’s 74-71 win over Houston Christian on Wednesday night.

McLaughlin also contributed five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-2). Carson Towt scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Diego Campisano went 3 of 4 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Elijah Brooks led the way for the Huskies (2-5) with 29 points, six rebounds and two steals. Houston Christian also got 28 points and eight rebounds from Julian Mackey. Peyton Rogers also recorded six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.