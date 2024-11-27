London counter-terrorism police arrest 6 people suspected of links to a banned Kurdish party

LONDON (AP) — British counter-terrorism officers have arrested six people as part of an investigation into activity linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party known as the PKK. The Metropolitan Police said four men and two women were arrested in London and detained under the Terrorism Act of 2000. The PKK, a separatist movement seeking an independent Kurdish state in southeast Turkey, is on the list of suspected terrorist organizations banned by the U.K. Police say they are searching the Kurdish Community Center in the Haringey area of north London and seven other locations across the city.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.