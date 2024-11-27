Law Enforcement Ramps Up Safety Measures at Imperial Sand Dunes for Thanksgiving Weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Sand Dunes are buzzing with activity as visitors gather ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Known for its sprawling sandscapes and adrenaline-pumping rides, the dunes are a favorite holiday destination for off-road enthusiasts and families alike.

To ensure safety over the busy weekend, the Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Rangers will conduct DUI and registration checkpoints. These checkpoints, running from noon to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday, aim to curb unsafe driving practices and promote public safety.

Yuma local James Wells supports the initiative, emphasizing the importance of keeping roads and recreation areas safe. "As long as they are not disturbing traffic, I’m okay with the DUI checkpoints. We gotta control our highways somehow,” Wells said.

With thousands of visitors expected, including families and thrill-seekers, locals like Chrissy Teegin believe the measures are essential."Especially right here, a lot of people—if they don’t come to ride, they’ll come up the mountain right here. And it’s important because these buggies are big, they’re fast, they’re powerful. You definitely want to be careful," Teegin shared.

For some, the dunes represent more than just an adventure. Lifelong visitor Dustin Whitehair, who took me for a ride in his dune buggy, reflected on the deep connection his family has to the area.



"I’ve been coming since I was a little kid, honestly since I was three years old. Been coming out here for Thanksgiving—it’s been our family ritual. And it’s a blessing, man: unity, love, family—has a little bit of everything out here," Whitehair said.

Law enforcement officials hope these checkpoints will help create a safer environment for everyone to enjoy. Visitors are encouraged to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and make the most of their time at the dunes.