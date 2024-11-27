Judge upholds a Missouri law requiring voters to show photo ID to cast a regular ballot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A judge has upheld a Missouri law requiring voters to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem found the law constitutional Tuesday. Voting rights advocates had sued to overturn the law. They say getting the records needed to obtain proper photo identification can be challenging, especially for older voters and people with disabilities. Under Missouri’s law, people without government-issued photo identification can cast provisional ballots to be counted if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

