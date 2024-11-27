Jevon Porter scores 29, Loyola Marymount earns 73-70 win over Wyoming

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jevon Porter’s 29 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat Wyoming 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Porter had seven rebounds and four blocks for the Lions (3-3). Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 17 points, finishing 8 of 10 from the floor. Will Johnston finished with 11 points.

Obi Agbim led the way for the Cowboys (5-2) with 23 points and five assists. Cole Henry added 12 points for Wyoming. Jordan Nesbitt finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Porter’s 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the second half gave Loyola Marymount the lead for good at 67-66.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.