‘It’s a bird! It’s a plane!’ In Alaska, it’s both, with a pilot dropping turkeys off to rural homes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — In the remotest reaches of Alaska, there’s no relying on DoorDash to have Thanksgiving dinner delivered. But some residents living well off the grid nevertheless have turkeys this holiday, thanks to the Alaska Turkey Bomb. For the third straight year, a resident named Esther Keim has been dropping frozen turkeys from an airplane to those who can’t simply run out to the grocery store. She launched her turkey delivery mission a few years back after she found out a family of three had only one squirrel to split for Thanksgiving. She planned to drop 32 turkeys this year and more in years to come.

