Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire appears to hold and Lebanese begin streaming south to their homes

BEIRUT (AP) — A ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah appeared to be holding, as residents in cars heaped with belongings streamed back toward southern Lebanon despite warnings from the Israeli and Lebanese military that they stay away. If it holds, the ceasefire would bring an end to nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. While some Lebanese were celebrating the deal on Wednesday, some in Israel were concerned it didn’t go far enough. The deal does not address the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

