High-stakes trial that could derail presidential ambitions of France’s Marine Le Pen wraps up

PARIS (AP) — A high-stakes trial in France that could derail the presidential ambitions of far-right leader Marine Le Pen is wrapping up. She’s on trial for the alleged embezzlement of European Parliament funds. Her lawyers are making their final arguments in her defense Wednesday. The Paris court, which will render its verdict at a later date, could declare Le Pen ineligible for public office if it finds her guilty, throwing her political future into disarray. Le Pen and other co-defendants have denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors have requested a 2-year prison sentence for Le Pen and a 5-year period of ineligibility to run for office “with immediate effectiveness.”

