Court backs Texas over razor wire installed on US-Mexico border

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Border Patrol agents cannot cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border in the town of Eagle Pass. The decision Wednesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a victory for Texas in a long-running rift over immigration policy with the Biden administration. Texas has continued to install razor wire along its roughly 1,200-mile border with Mexico over the past year. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

