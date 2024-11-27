Bolivia’s top court says its former anti-drug chief can be extradited to the US on drug charges

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s highest court has approved the extradition to the United States of a former anti-narcotics chief on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. Wednesday’s rare ruling, which cannot be appealed, caps the rapid downfall of Maximiliano Dávila, 59, Bolivia’s top drug cop in 2019 under former leftist President Evo Morales, the first Indigenous President of Bolivia who became a global anti-imperialist icon for expelling the U.S. ambassador and Drug Enforcement Administration in 2008. Relations between Bolivia and Washington have been strained ever since. A former police colonel, Dávila was indicted in 2022 in New York on federal charges of conspiring to import cocaine to the U.S. and possessing machine guns.

